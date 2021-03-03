Stone Mountain offers second round of small business; non-profit funding

• Commercial Brick and Mortar Business – 60% of total program dollars at $150,000.00 with maximum assistance per business at $7,500.00.

• Non-profit Business – 25% of total program dollars at $62,500.00with maximum assistance per business of $5,000.00.

• Home-based Business and Micro-Business – 15% of total program dollars at $37,500 with maximum assistance per business of $3,000.00.

For inquiries regarding the program, please contact Sky Capital Ventures (SCV) at biz@smsbcrf.com or 404-793-4187.

Program information will continue to be updated at: http://www.stonemountaincity.org/businesses/index.php .