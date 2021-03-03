Stone Mountain offers second round of small business; non-profit funding

The City of Stone Mountain has partnered with Local Initiatives Support Corporation to offer financial assistance to local businesses within the City of Stone Mountain that have been negatively impacted by the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic, according to a press release.
A total of $250K in program funding was allocated by the Mayor and Council.
Requests for commercial (brick and mortar) business assistance has exceeded program funding in Round 1 of the Small Business Relief Program. Phases 2-4 of the program for the review and selection process for commercial funding awards are shown below.
Round 2 of application acceptance is now open for micro-businessess and non-profit businesses only. It will conclude at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, March 7.
Funding awards will be separated into the following business categories:
• Commercial Brick and Mortar Business – 60% of total program dollars at $150,000.00 with maximum assistance per business at $7,500.00.
• Non-profit Business – 25% of total program dollars at $62,500.00with maximum assistance per business of $5,000.00.
• Home-based Business and Micro-Business – 15% of total program dollars at $37,500 with maximum assistance per business of $3,000.00.
For inquiries regarding the program, please contact Sky Capital Ventures (SCV) at biz@smsbcrf.com or 404-793-4187.
Program information will continue to be updated at: http://www.stonemountaincity.org/businesses/index.php .