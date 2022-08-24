State seeks comments on DeKalb stream variance

Until Sept. 12, public comments are being requested by the Georgia Environmental Protection Division, regarding stream restoration in DeKalb County’s Needham Park.
Only those comments addressing environmental issues about air, water and land protection will be considered in the application review project.
This project will rehabilitate South Fork Peachtree Creek to restore the buffer with native riparian vegetation and bioengineering techniques that would include regenerative stormwater conveyance to improve downstream water quality, according to a Georgia EPD statement.
After rehabilitation is complete, the area will be a passive park maintained by DeKalb County, according to permit applicant Paige Singer of the DeKalb County Recreation, Parks and Cultural Arts Department.
The proposed project will result in 604 linear feet of buffer disturbance lasting between two to three months in the Upper Chattahoochee Watershed.
To schedule an appointment to review the site plans at Watershed Protection Branch, 200 Piedmont Ave. SW, Suite 418 W., Atlanta, GA 30334, contact Arnettia Murphy at 470-607-2940 or email arnettia.murphy@dnr.ga.gov.
Written comments should be submitted to Program Manager, NonPoint Source Program, Erosion and Sedimentation Control, 2 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW, Suite 1462 E., Atlanta, GA 30334.
