BREAKING: DeKalb delays certifying election results due to prolonged recount
Shredding by DeKalb on June 11

Paper shredding by only DeKalb residents will be allowed from 8 a.m. to noon June 11 at the DeKalb Sanitation Division's Central Transfer Station, 3720 Leroy Scott Drive, Decatur. DeKalb CEO Michael Thurmond and DeKalb Sanitation Division Director Tracy Hutchinson greet participants at the June 9, 2020 paper shredding event. CONTRIBUTED

DeKalb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
48 minutes ago

DeKalb County will host a paper shredding event from 8 a.m. to noon June 11 at the DeKalb Sanitation Division’s Central Transfer Station, 3720 Leroy Scott Drive, Decatur.

Only DeKalb residents may participate in this free event if they reside in the service area of the DeKalb County Sanitation Division.

Proof of residency will be required, and no commercial participation will be allowed.

There will be a limit of 10 standard-size boxes of documents per vehicle.

Masks are required of residents and event staff.

For more information, visit DeKalbSanitation.com.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
