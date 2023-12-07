Scottdale is site of two Christmas plays

“Christmas Belles”: “A church Christmas program spins hilariously out of control in this Southern farce about squabbling sisters, family secrets, a surly Santa, a vengeful sheep and a reluctant Elvis impersonator in the small town of Fayro, Texas. The Futrelle Sisters - Frankie, Twink and Honey Raye - are not exactly in a festive mood. But the feuding sisters find a way to pull together to present a Christmas program the citizens of Fayro will never forget,” according to OnStage Atlanta. Directed by Cathe Hall Payne, the comedy is written by Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope and Jamie Wooten. Continuing through Dec. 17, hours and days are 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays.

For tickets at $22 or $25, call 404-897-1802.

Find more details at info@onstageatlanta.com.