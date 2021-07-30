Scottdale Early Learning wins national prize for innovation

Only two Losos Awards are given each year to PAT Blue Ribbon Model Affiliates.

Scottdale Early Learning has utilized the PAT program for over a decade to help young children in DeKalb County’s at-risk communities through educating and supporting their families. Based on the idea that parents are their children’s first teachers, PAT’s mission is to provide information, support and community resources to families in order for them to provide the education needed during their child’s crucial stages of development. Scottdale’s PAT services are geared for prenatal mothers until the child has reached Pre-K or Kindergarten.