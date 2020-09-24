Scottdale Early Learning receives grant to offer free tuition

Scottdale Early Learning provides education for children up to age 5 from low and moderate income families, stimulating the children’s intellectual, creative, social, emotional, and physical development, and preparing the students for kindergarten.

“We know there are many DeKalb County families who are struggling with unemployment or the challenges of working with young children in the house, thanks to the economic and educational impact of the pandemic,” said SEL President and CEO Maryum Gibson. “Jobs, family routines and early childhood education have all been disrupted, causing hardships and strain. I am extremely grateful to DeKalb County for providing this opportunity through the DeKalb Citizen Assistance Program so we can offer scholarships to those in need, providing the children with a safe and engaging daily routine and ensuring they do not fall behind in their development and kindergarten preparation.”