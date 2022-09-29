ajc logo
X

Rivers Alive cleanup is Oct. 15 in Tucker

DeKalb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
1 hour ago

Registration has begun for the Rivers Alive volunteer waterway cleanup event by the Tucker Civic Association and Friends of Johns Homestead to begin a multi-year stream buffer restoration project.

The free event will be from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 15 at Twin Brothers Lake, Johns Homestead Park, South Fork Peachtree Creek Watershed, 3071 Lawrenceville Highway, Tucker.

Volunteers are needed to remove invasive plant species and pick up trash on the land and in the water.

For your protection from poison ivy, ants, etc., wear closed-toed boots or shoes, long-sleeved shirts, hats and long pants, bring sunscreen and bug spray and work with a buddy.

Breakfast and lunch will be provided by Jacobs.

Participation is open to ages 10 and older.

Each participant must complete and bring the waiver.

All participants under the age of 18 must have a waiver signed by a parent or legal guardian.

Waiver forms: TuckerCivic.org/waiver

Register until Oct. 14: bit.ly/3ScLGmp

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / AJC

The Jolt: Herschel Walker moves further right in search of conservative votes2h ago

Credit: Barbara Gauntt

Taking a look at coaches Georgia Tech might consider
18h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Roswell commission report says residents misled by GDOT on Ga. 400 access lanes
3h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

3 Atlanta Public Schools administrators on leave amid internal review
21h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

3 Atlanta Public Schools administrators on leave amid internal review
21h ago

Podcast: Atlanta’s most famous part-time resident returns, longtime Athens restaurant...
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

A year into new consent decree, DeKalb making progress on sewer repairs
3h ago
DeKalb’s ban on new dollar stores extended for 11th time
23h ago
Stonecrest residents call for more transparency from mayor, council
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

As Carter Center turns 40, a growing focus on U.S. elections
Georgia DA revisits decades-old murder case against sharecropper
Anti-training center activists vandalize Alabama home of construction executive
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top