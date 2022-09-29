Rivers Alive cleanup is Oct. 15 in Tucker

Registration has begun for the Rivers Alive volunteer waterway cleanup event by the Tucker Civic Association and Friends of Johns Homestead to begin a multi-year stream buffer restoration project.
The free event will be from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 15 at Twin Brothers Lake, Johns Homestead Park, South Fork Peachtree Creek Watershed, 3071 Lawrenceville Highway, Tucker.
Volunteers are needed to remove invasive plant species and pick up trash on the land and in the water.
For your protection from poison ivy, ants, etc., wear closed-toed boots or shoes, long-sleeved shirts, hats and long pants, bring sunscreen and bug spray and work with a buddy.
Breakfast and lunch will be provided by Jacobs.
Participation is open to ages 10 and older.
Each participant must complete and bring the waiver.
All participants under the age of 18 must have a waiver signed by a parent or legal guardian.
Waiver forms: TuckerCivic.org/waiver
Register until Oct. 14: bit.ly/3ScLGmp
