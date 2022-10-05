ajc logo
Rental assistance still available in DeKalb

DeKalb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
1 hour ago

DeKalb County has reopened the Tenant-Landlord Assistance Coalition (TLAC).

This rental assistance program was established by the county during the COVID pandemic.

The fund is designed to help those threatened by eviction during the pandemic.

Residents with 80% of the county’s median income or less are eligible for consideration to receive this funding.

The income limits are:

  • Family of one: $46,350
  • Family of two: $52,950
  • Family of three: $59,550
  • Family of four: $66,150

TLAC funds can be used for rent, rent/utility arrearage, utilities and other costs.

They cannot be used for cable, telephone or mortgage bills.

Apply for the rental assistance program at DeKalbStateCourt.net/RentHelp.

