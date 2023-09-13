Registration is open for DeKalb basketball, cheerleading

DeKalb County
By Carolyn Cunningham – For the AJC
1 hour ago
Youth basketball and cheerleading registration is open until Oct. 31 by DeKalb County Recreation, Parks and Cultural Affairs.

County youth ages 5 to 18 are invited to sign up for instructional or division basketball.

Including one uniform, the registration fee for the instructional league for ages 5 to 6 is $25 and $65 for ages 7 to 18.

Cheerleading registration is $65 for ages 5 to 15, including one uniform and additional fees.

The basketball and cheerleading programs begin Dec. 9.

Participants must present a birth certificate at registration and can register at any recreation center or by visiting dekalbcountyga.gov/parks and clicking the “Register Now” button.

For more information, call the Parks Athletics Office at 770-414-2111.

