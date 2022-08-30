Register through Sept. 7 for DeKalb youth soccer

Registration is underway through Sept. 7 for youth fall soccer by DeKalb County Recreation, Parks and Cultural Affairs.
The program focuses on skill development, fitness and team training drills.
Children, ages 5 to 12, can be registered at the recreation center of their choice for the program, including eight season games.
Registration is $40 per child.
To access online registration, visit DeKalbCountyGa.gov/parks and click the “Register Now” button on the department’s homepage or register in person at a recreation center.
Participants also must present a birth certificate at registration.
Practice dates and times will be determined by each recreation center.
For more information, call the Athletics Office at 770-414-2111 or visit DeKalbCountyGa.gov/parks/youth-sports.
About the Author