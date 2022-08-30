BreakingNews
UPDATE: I-285 reopens in Dunwoody 14 hours after vehicle fire under bridge
Register through Sept. 7 for DeKalb youth soccer

Through Sept. 7, registration is underway for youth fall soccer in DeKalb County.

Combined ShapeCaption
Through Sept. 7, registration is underway for youth fall soccer in DeKalb County.

DeKalb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
36 minutes ago

Registration is underway through Sept. 7 for youth fall soccer by DeKalb County Recreation, Parks and Cultural Affairs.

The program focuses on skill development, fitness and team training drills.

Children, ages 5 to 12, can be registered at the recreation center of their choice for the program, including eight season games.

Registration is $40 per child.

To access online registration, visit DeKalbCountyGa.gov/parks and click the “Register Now” button on the department’s homepage or register in person at a recreation center.

Participants also must present a birth certificate at registration.

Practice dates and times will be determined by each recreation center.

For more information, call the Athletics Office at 770-414-2111 or visit DeKalbCountyGa.gov/parks/youth-sports.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
