Recycle Christmas trees in Avondale Estates

Avondale Estates residents are reminded to recycle their Christmas trees by placing them on their curbs daily through Jan. 6.
On Jan. 7, trees should be brought to the old compost area by the lake near Wiltshire Drive and Berkeley Road between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Signs posted by the lake will mark the drop-off location.
Since 1991, Bring One for the Chipper, Georgia’s annual Christmas tree recycling program, has rescued more than 6 million Christmas trees from landfills, according to Keep Georgia Beautiful.
Instead they can be used as mulch for playgrounds, homes, businesses and trails or even fish habitats.
Find out where to drop off your tree at kgbf.org.
Learn more at AvondaleEstates.org or facebook.com/KeepGeorgiaBeautifulFoundation.
About the Author