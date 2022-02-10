Preliminary site plan released for North DeKalb Mall redevelopment

Edens, which purchased the property last year for an undisclosed price, has declined to release details on its redevelopment plan. However, paperwork filed with the state in late January reveal the company’s vision for the shuttered mall include a hotel, close to 2,000 residential units and more than a half a million square feet of retail and office space.

Edens declined to comment about the preliminary site plans. Given the maps are preliminary, it’s possible they will change before they are shown to the public by Edens. Whisenhunt added that it seemed only select members of the Medlock neighborhood were present during the virtual meeting.

According to the company’s website, Edens owns and operates nine properties in the metro Atlanta area, including Buckhead Marketplace on West Paces Ferry Road; Toco Hills on North Druid Hills Road; Merchants Walk on Johnson Ferry Road in Marietta and Brookwood Village on Peachtree Road.

Due to the gigantic size of the North DeKalb Mall project, Edens had to complete a Development of Regional Impact (DRI) application in order to begin the rezoning process. The application said the project aims to feature 300,000 square feet of retail space, 200,000 square feet of office space and a 150-room hotel. The project vision also includes 1,700 multi-family apartment units and 100 townhomes.

The application estimates the project will be completed by 2028. The first public meeting to discuss the developer’s plans is scheduled for Feb. 22 at 7 p.m.