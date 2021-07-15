Positive rabies case reported in DeKalb County

On July 10, 2021, a fox was captured in the Turner Hill Road area of Stonecrest and later tested positive for rabies, according to a press release.
The fox has been euthanized.
Georgia is a rabies endemic state and the virus is present all year long. It is not unusual for the county to report several rabies cases each year.
Residents should make sure pets are up to date for preventative vaccination and should eliminate outdoor feeding stations and access to garbage cans. Anyone who has been bitten or scratched by an animal should seek medical attention immediately.
Additionally, residents are advised to watch pets and contact DeKalb County Animal Control if unusual behavior occurs. Wild animal trapping will only occur if a domestic pet or person has been bitten or scratched.
Rabies is a disease that affects the brain. It’s usually passed from animal to animal, but can be passed from animals to people. The virus is spread through saliva, usually from a bite of an animal that has the disease.
Vaccinations are effective in protecting humans and pets from the virus. Residents are responsible for vaccinating pets every year and registering the tag with DeKalb County Animal Control.
Information: DeKalb County Animal Control at 404-294-2996, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday-Friday, or 404-294-2519 after hours.