BreakingNews
TRAFFIC ALERT: Overturned tractor-trailer blocks I-285 south ramp to I-20 east
ajc logo
X

Play auditions slated for Hitchcock film

Based in Doraville, Merely Players Presents will hold auditions on July 16 and 17 for a comical mystery directed by Alfred Hitchcock as a 1935 film, "The 39 Steps." (Courtesy of Merely Players Presents)

Combined ShapeCaption
Based in Doraville, Merely Players Presents will hold auditions on July 16 and 17 for a comical mystery directed by Alfred Hitchcock as a 1935 film, "The 39 Steps." (Courtesy of Merely Players Presents)

DeKalb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
1 hour ago

Auditions will be held by Merely Players Presents in Doraville from 3-5:30 p.m. July 16 and 17 for “The 39 Steps.”

Based on Alfred Hitchcock’s 1935 film of the same name, the “hilarious whodunit” starred Robert Donat and Madeleine Carroll, portraying a handcuffed couple who could not stand each other.

The play will be performed Sept. 23 to Oct. 9 at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 5 p.m. Sundays downstairs at the Doraville Civic Center, 3770 Central Ave., Doraville.

For COVID-19 protocol requirements, visit MerelyPlayersPresents.com/covid-protocol.

Download the audition form at bit.ly/3OhkTDU.

For more information, visit MerelyPlayersPresents.com/auditions.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks
11Alive gives Ron Jones primary evening anchor role; Jeff Hullinger moves to weekends18h ago
The Jolt: More details on the expanding grand jury probe of Donald Trump
1h ago
Fulton grand jury subpoenas Giuliani, Graham, Trump campaign lawyers
19h ago
Chipper Jones places Georgia home up for sale for $15 million
22h ago
Chipper Jones places Georgia home up for sale for $15 million
22h ago
‘Tragedy on top of tragedy’: Pregnant refugee, mother of 5 dies in Gwinnett crash
3h ago
The Latest
OnStage Atlanta presents comedy
16h ago
DeKalb cutting ties with company founded by admitted federal fraudster
20h ago
Back-to-school supplies needed by July 8
Featured
Paige Forrester, 18, of Columbia, Alabama is seen before prom at Shepherd Center in Atlanta on Friday, April 22, 2022. Forrester was admitted on Jan. 13 after a car accident caused a spinal cord injury. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

Credit: Arvin Temkar

PHOTOS: Shepherd Center creates enchanted garden prom for its teen clients
Georgia high court rightly overturned murder convictions, legal experts say
Airport terminal for the rich and famous coming to Hartsfield-Jackson
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top