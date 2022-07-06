Play auditions slated for Hitchcock film

Based on Alfred Hitchcock’s 1935 film of the same name, the “hilarious whodunit” starred Robert Donat and Madeleine Carroll, portraying a handcuffed couple who could not stand each other.

The play will be performed Sept. 23 to Oct. 9 at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 5 p.m. Sundays downstairs at the Doraville Civic Center, 3770 Central Ave., Doraville.