Play auditions slated for Hitchcock film

Auditions will be held by Merely Players Presents in Doraville from 3-5:30 p.m. July 16 and 17 for “The 39 Steps.”
Based on Alfred Hitchcock’s 1935 film of the same name, the “hilarious whodunit” starred Robert Donat and Madeleine Carroll, portraying a handcuffed couple who could not stand each other.
The play will be performed Sept. 23 to Oct. 9 at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 5 p.m. Sundays downstairs at the Doraville Civic Center, 3770 Central Ave., Doraville.
For COVID-19 protocol requirements, visit MerelyPlayersPresents.com/covid-protocol.
Download the audition form at bit.ly/3OhkTDU.
For more information, visit MerelyPlayersPresents.com/auditions.
