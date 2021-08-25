Pine Lake will elect three councilmembers from four candidates

The city of Pine Lake will hold a municipal general election on Nov. 2, for the purpose of electing three City Council Members, according to a press release.
Candidates who have qualified for this election are as follows:
- Matthew Jacob Collins
- Augusta M. Woods
- Brandy M. Hall
- Jean Bordeaux
The top three vote-getters will be elected to the three open seats.
The last day to register to vote in this election is Oct. 4. DeKalb County will conduct this election at the Pine Lake Precinct located at the Pine Lake Clubhouse, 470 Clubhouse Drive, Pine Lake.
Questions concerning absentee voting, early voting or voter registration should be directed to DeKalb County Elections Division at 404-298- 4020.
In Other News
1
Three candidates vie for two Avondale Estates Commission seats
2
DeKalb prepares to challenge $15M tax abatement planned in Brookhaven
3
Residents frustrated with city’s potential Dunwoody Village rezoning...
4
DeKalb County offers $100 for vaccinations at Stonecrest Mall on...
5
Attorney appointed to Dunwoody council to fill vacated seat