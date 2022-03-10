Pepsi adding 136 jobs to DeKalb bottling plant as part of $260M expansion

The Decide DeKalb Development Authority finalized the deal Thursday morning during a public meeting. The authority’s members signed a resolution to approve bonds to help finance the expansion.

“We are delighted that PBNA has decided to deepen the roots they have planted here in DeKalb County,” DeKalb CEO Michael Thurmond said in the release. “We are proud to be a part of this exciting public/private partnership that will spur job creation and economic growth.”

Tucker Mayor Frank Auman also lauded the deal, saying its important when companies “double down” on their existing businesses in the city.

The Georgia Department of Economic Development, Metro Atlanta Chamber, Georgia Quick Start and Georgia Power were also credited with helping make the deal possible.