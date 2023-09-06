Patriot Day ceremony in Avondale Estates is Sept. 11

Credit: 911memorial.org

Credit: 911memorial.org

DeKalb County
By Carolyn Cunningham – For the AJC
1 hour ago
X

In Avondale Estates, a 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony will be 8:30-9 a.m. Sept. 11 at the Dewey C. Brown Plaza across from City Hall, 21 N. Avondale Plaza.

City officials and the Avondale Estates Garden Club will host the ceremony.

The free ceremony will include ringing a bell at 8:45 a.m. to mark the time the first of two World Trade Center towers was hit by a hijacked airplane in New York City.

“On this day, we honor those who were impacted by this tragedy and mourn fallen heroes,” according to a city statement.

Information: Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania at nps.gov/flni, National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial in Arlington, Virginia at PentagonMemorial.org and 9/11 Memorial & Museum in New York City at 911memorial.org

View more details at AvondaleEstates.org.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

NEW DETAILS: 6th teen in pickup truck survived Gwinnett crash that killed 51h ago

Credit: Michael Blackshire

Willis seeks to shield jurors in Trump trial
1h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Mother arrested in 6-year-old daughter’s shooting in SW Atlanta
2h ago

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

TOP STORY
Fulton judge ‘very skeptical’ of trying all 19 Trump defendants together
4h ago

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

TOP STORY
Fulton judge ‘very skeptical’ of trying all 19 Trump defendants together
4h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at NW Atlanta apartments
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: John Spink

Water restored after pipe bursts along Briarcliff Road in DeKalb
Avondale Estates concerts begin on Sept. 10
Stone Mountain Park’s Yellow Daisy Festival is Sept. 7-10
Featured

Uga: The story of Georgia’s live bulldog mascot began in 1956
Meet the 34-year-old judge who will oversee Trump prosecution in Georgia
What to know about Georgia’s RICO law
7h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top