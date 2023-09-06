Patriot Day ceremony in Avondale Estates is Sept. 11

In Avondale Estates, a 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony will be 8:30-9 a.m. Sept. 11 at the Dewey C. Brown Plaza across from City Hall, 21 N. Avondale Plaza.

City officials and the Avondale Estates Garden Club will host the ceremony.

The free ceremony will include ringing a bell at 8:45 a.m. to mark the time the first of two World Trade Center towers was hit by a hijacked airplane in New York City.

“On this day, we honor those who were impacted by this tragedy and mourn fallen heroes,” according to a city statement.

Information: Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania at nps.gov/flni, National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial in Arlington, Virginia at PentagonMemorial.org and 9/11 Memorial & Museum in New York City at 911memorial.org

View more details at AvondaleEstates.org.