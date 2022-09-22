ajc logo
X

Park’s 50th anniversary in Stonecrest on Sept. 28

DeKalb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
45 minutes ago

A ceremony celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Davidson-Arabia Mountain Nature Preserves origin will be held from 10-11 a.m. Sept. 28 at Davidson-Arabia Mountain Nature Preserve, 3787 Klondike Road, Stonecrest.

Hosts will be the DeKalb County Department of Recreation, Parks and Cultural Affairs and the Arabia Mountain Heritage Area Alliance.

On April 18, 1972, Charles Davidson Jr., then-president of one of the largest granite products companies in the world, made a monumental decision to prevent a massive mountain of granite - owned by the Davidson family - from being developed by one of the company’s competitors, according to a county statement.

Instead he donated it to the DeKalb County Government to be conserved permanently as a public greenspace.

The 500-acre rock outcrop now constitutes a centerpiece of what has become the nationally significant 2,500+-acre Davidson-Arabia Mountain Nature Preserve that is a focal point of the Arabia Mountain National Heritage Area.

The public is invited to join county officials, parks staff, the Davidson family and Arabia Mountain Area Alliance representatives at the ceremony.

Patrons also are encouraged to visit DeKalbCountyGa.gov/parks for special anniversary programs throughout September.

Remaining events are:

  • Service Day Project with Georgia Conservancy: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 24.
  • Founder’s Day Hike: 9 a.m. Sept. 25 with the visionaries who helped establish the nature preserve.
  • Weekly Interpretive Hikes: 9 a.m. Fridays and Sundays, 4 p.m. Wednesdays, meeting at the Nature Center, 3787 Klondike Road, Stonecrest.

For more information, contact Recreation, Parks and Cultural Affairs public relations specialist LaShanda Davis at 404-371-3643 or lsdavis@dekalbcountyga.gov or visit DeKalbcountyga.gov/parks/mission-statement or ArabiaAlliance.org.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Stacey Abrams has a surprising problem with Black voters12h ago

Georgia medical marijuana licenses finally awarded; growing to begin
8h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Chaka Zulu’s lawyers say he acted in self-defense
9h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Deputies searching for man suspected of assaulting woman at Fulton courthouse
9m ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Deputies searching for man suspected of assaulting woman at Fulton courthouse
9m ago

Credit: TNS

The Jolt: Trump target Raffensperger dominating race for reelection
10h ago
The Latest

Credit: TYLER ESTEP

DeKalb sheriff launching take-home vehicle program for jailers
4h ago
Stonecrest, city manager part ways
No decision yet on creator of Stone Mountain’s ‘truth-telling’ exhibit
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia senior care facilities fumble do-not-resuscitate orders
Native Americans get their say in plan to expand Ocmulgee National Park in Middle Georgia
5h ago
As losses take toll, pressure rises on Georgia Tech’s Geoff Collins, Todd Stansbury
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top