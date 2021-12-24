Outdoor drinking becomes permanent policy in Decatur

Decatur residents who have enjoyed strolling through the city’s downtown square with a cup of beer or wine in hand won’t have to change their newfound hobby.
The City Commission recently voted unanimously to permanently preserve the city’s open container policy. In addition, they added another open container area, where the policy is allowed, and expanded its days and hours of operation.
Decatur was among several metro Atlanta cities to adopt open container districts, sometimes called entertainment districts, over the past year or so to help businesses survive the COVID-19 pandemic.
Decatur’s ordinance was first enacted in October 2020, and it required renewal every couple of months. The lack of controversy among residents and extra business for bars and restaurants prompted city leaders to expand it indefinitely.
“It seems just really rational and reasonable, and I personally have not received any negative feedback from residents or businesses,” Commissioner Kelly Walsh said during a Monday meeting. “(I’ve received) really only positive requests for us to keep this and maintain it in a sustainable way for businesses.”
Starting Jan. 3, patrons will be able to purchase to-go drinks from businesses from 11 a.m. to midnight on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Outdoor alcohol will not be allowed on Mondays through Wednesdays. Businesses are required to serve the drinks in green plastic cups that bear a city logo.
Restaurants and bars will have the option to opt-out of selling to-go alcohol. To participate, a business will pay an annual $250 fee to cover the cost of the plastic cups, city staff and police enforcement.
The open container policy applies to six business districts. These include the Decatur Downtown Business District, East College Business District, Oakhurst Business District, Old Depot District, Specified West College Restaurant District and West Ponce Business District.
Decatur Open Container Policy by Zachary Hansen on Scribd
