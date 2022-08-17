ajc logo
Open Mic Music, Comedy are in Doraville

Open Mic Comedy is Aug. 26 and Open Mic Music is every third Monday - both in Doraville. (Courtesy of Merely Players)

DeKalb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
1 hour ago

Open Mic Music and Comedy are coming up in Doraville.

Presented by Merely Players, Open Mic Music is open from 7 to 10 p.m. every third Monday at the Doraville Civic Center, 3770 Central Ave., Doraville.

To sign up, email smcelroy008@gmail.com with the subject MICROGIGZ.

Steve McElroy is the host.

For Stand Up Open Mic Comedy, the next opportunity will be 7 p.m. Aug. 26 by the Doraville Underground Theatre, 3770 Central Ave., Doraville.

Sign up by emailing DoravilleUndergroundTheater@gmail.com.

The cost is $10 at the door, with food and beverages to be sold.

For more information, visit facebook.com/MerelyPlayersPresents.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
