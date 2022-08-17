Open Mic Music, Comedy are in Doraville

Open Mic Music and Comedy are coming up in Doraville.
Presented by Merely Players, Open Mic Music is open from 7 to 10 p.m. every third Monday at the Doraville Civic Center, 3770 Central Ave., Doraville.
To sign up, email smcelroy008@gmail.com with the subject MICROGIGZ.
Steve McElroy is the host.
For Stand Up Open Mic Comedy, the next opportunity will be 7 p.m. Aug. 26 by the Doraville Underground Theatre, 3770 Central Ave., Doraville.
Sign up by emailing DoravilleUndergroundTheater@gmail.com.
The cost is $10 at the door, with food and beverages to be sold.
For more information, visit facebook.com/MerelyPlayersPresents.
