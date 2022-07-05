ajc logo
OnStage Atlanta presents comedy

A comedic play, "Always a Bridesmaid" will be presented by OnStage Atlanta in Scottdale on July 8-24 at 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays. (Courtesy of OnStage Atlanta)

DeKalb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
46 minutes ago

“Always a Bridesmaid” will be presented July 8-24 by OnStage Atlanta, 3041 N. Decatur Road, Scottdale.

For the comedic play, times and days are 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays.

The play is written by Jessie Jone, Nicholas Hope and Jamie Wooten and directed by Daniel Guyton.

The premise is that four friends swear to keep the promise they made on the night of their Senior Prom: to be in each other’s weddings - no matter what.

Masks are requested but no longer proof of COVID-19 vaccination or testing.

Tickets cost $13 to $26.

For tickets, call 404-897-1802 or visit OnStageAtlanta.com.

