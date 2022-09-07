ajc logo
OnStage Atlanta presents children’s musical on Sept. 9-24

From Sept. 9 to 24, a children's musical will be presented by OnStage Atlanta Theatre Company. (Courtesy of OnStage Atlanta)

DeKalb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
18 minutes ago

A children’s musical will be presented from Sept. 9 to 24 by OnStage Atlanta Theatre Company, 3041 N. Decatur Road, Scottdale.

“Elephant and Piggie’s We Are in a Play!” musical is based on the “Elephant and Piggie” books by Mo Willems.

Willems wrote the script and lyrics, and Deborah Wicks La Puma wrote the music.

Best friends Gerald the elephant and Piggie the pig are invited to a party hosted by the Squirrelles, three singing squirrels who enjoy having a good time.

Performance times and days are 8 p.m. Fridays, 1 p.m. Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays.

Tickets are $13 to $18.

Tickets: 404-897-1802 or tickets@OnStageAtlanta.com

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
