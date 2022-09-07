OnStage Atlanta presents children’s musical on Sept. 9-24

A children’s musical will be presented from Sept. 9 to 24 by OnStage Atlanta Theatre Company, 3041 N. Decatur Road, Scottdale.
“Elephant and Piggie’s We Are in a Play!” musical is based on the “Elephant and Piggie” books by Mo Willems.
Willems wrote the script and lyrics, and Deborah Wicks La Puma wrote the music.
Best friends Gerald the elephant and Piggie the pig are invited to a party hosted by the Squirrelles, three singing squirrels who enjoy having a good time.
Performance times and days are 8 p.m. Fridays, 1 p.m. Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays.
Tickets are $13 to $18.
Tickets: 404-897-1802 or tickets@OnStageAtlanta.com
