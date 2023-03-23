Online business license renewals available in Avondale Estates

Now business license renewals may be done online in Avondale Estates.
Business, trade profession or other occupation (including home occupations) operating within the city limits must obtain a business license and pay an occupational tax before opening a business.
Each year business licenses expire regardless of when the account was opened.
They must be renewed annually by March 31.
To increase the speed and efficiency of license renewal, the city has moved to an online business license renewal form at bit.ly/3YJnIlG.
A late fee of 10% will be charged, starting April 1.
For questions, email the city at licenses@AvondaleEstates.org.
