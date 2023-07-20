North Woods construction continuing in Avondale Estates

The second phase of the North Woods Project has begun in Avondale Estates.

An active construction site, the project will include the establishment of three rain gardens to improve water quality in Cobbs Creek and Lake Avondale and an American Disabilities Act-accessible slate nature trail.

However, the path around the lake remains open.

Construction will stabilize the impaired headwaters and bank of Cobbs Creek in addition to forming the rain gardens and path.

Work is scheduled to continue through the fall on this stormwater project.

The trees being removed were reviewed by several arborists and identified as diseased or in poor health.

Some of the downed trees will be repurposed in the construction of the rain gardens.

When the rain gardens are installed, more than 100 native trees, shrubs and perennials will be added to the North Woods.

Visit the North Woods projects page to stay up-to-date on the project’s progress and review the newest maps at AvondaleEstates.org/2463/6708/North-Woods-Project.