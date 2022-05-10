ajc logo
No students injured in DeKalb school bus crash

Two students were on board a DeKalb County school bus when it crashed Tuesday afternoon.

Credit: NewsChopper 2

DeKalb County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
47 minutes ago

No students were injured Tuesday afternoon after a DeKalb County school bus collided with another vehicle, officials said.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Biltmore Trace and South Deshon Road about 4:15 p.m. after the bus “made contact” with another vehicle, DeKalb schools spokesperson Donald Porter said. Two students were on board at the time.

No injuries were initially reported, but the driver of the other vehicle was eventually taken to a hospital for evaluation.

Authorities did not say if anyone was charged.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

