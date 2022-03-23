New DeKalb elections leader holding virtual ‘listening sessions’

DeKalb voters, we want to hear from you! Please join one of our upcoming listening sessions with new DeKalb County Voter Registration and Elections Executive Director Keisha Smith.



A yet-to-be-hired deputy director will be more involved in day-to-day operations.

“We’re not gonna throw the baby out with the bathwater,” said elections board chair Dele Lowman Smith. “But we’re open to revisiting all assumptions about how work should be done.”

Lowman Smith praised the new director, saying she had “come in and done everything [the elections board] expected and hoped for, and then some.”

There’s still plenty of work to be done.

Smith, many other elections officials across the state, and plenty of voters are still learning intricacies of last year’s controversial voting legislation. Party primaries — which kick off a busy 2022 cycle and figure to be the first high-turnout elections under the new state law — are just two months away.

With that, the county’s hard-to-shake reputation for disfunction, and a genuine desire to hear from the public, DeKalb’s new elections director recently announced a series of virtual listening sessions.

The first event, which officials said will also seek to educate the public on voting legislation and its impacts, is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday. Additional sessions are slated for Monday evening and lunchtime Tuesday.

All of the events will be available via Zoom and streamed on DeKalb County TV.

For more information, visit DeKalbVotes.com.

“Ensuring the integrity of elections and rebuilding, or enhancing, the public’s trust,” Smith said. “That’s my objective here.”

DEKALB ELECTIONS LISTENING SESSIONS

Keisha Smith, the new executive director for DeKalb County elections, is holding a series of virtual “listening sessions.” The meetings can be accessed on Zoom at https://dekalbcountyga.zoom.us/j/97184078303. Residents can also share comments or questions by emailing electioncommunication@dekalbcountyga.com. Here is the schedule:

March 26: 11 a.m.

March 28: 6:30 p.m.

March 29: Noon.