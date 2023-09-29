New Chamblee police chief hails from Florida

Following a months-long search, Chamblee has hired a new police chief.

Michael Dieppa, currently a police major in the Miami Dade police department, will start Oct. 23, the city announced Thursday.

Interim chiefs have led the department since Chief Kerry Thomas left the city early this year. Thomas held the role for just over four years.

Dieppa has worked for the Miami-Dade police department for 27 years.

“I am excited for the opportunity to lead the Chamblee Police Department and honored to serve our community,” Dieppa said in a statement. “I look forward to getting started and building on the agency’s tradition of excellence.”

Chamblee Mayor Brian Mock said Dieppa stood out in interviews with City Council, staff and rank-and-file officers. Dieppa was one of six finalists.

Mock said they liked that Dieppa had a range of experience and are excited for him to start.

“He assured us he is not a desk chief, he’s an out-in-the-field chief,” Mock said.

The department has about 70 sworn officers. It just increased its starting officer pay to $65,800, an increase of $10,000. Existing officers all saw a corresponding salary increase.

Dieppa will be paid a salary of $170,000, a city spokeswoman said.

