Neighborhood parks to see over $1.3 million in improvements

Nineteen communities across the city of Atlanta and unincorporated DeKalb County look forward to $1,370,000 in capital improvements coming to neighborhood parks thanks to Park Pride, the local nonprofit that engages communities to activate the power of parks, according to a press release.
To date, the nonprofit has awarded over $10 million to park projects through their grant programs, helping to fund improvements that include new playgrounds, bridges and piers, ADA-accessibility upgrades, kiosks and signage, trails, exercise equipment, community gardens, green infrastructure (rain gardens and bioswales), art installations, and much more.
Legacy Grants (Atlanta)
- The Friends of A.D. Williams Park will replace old and outdated playground equipment.
- The Friends of Anderson Park will beautify the entrance to the swimming pool with a mural by a local artist depicting community heroes.
- The Friends of Atlanta Waterworks Park will complete the first phase of installation of an innovative playscape representative of the journey of water treatment.
- The Friends of Cascade Springs Nature Preserve will create a more welcoming greenspace with an ADA-accessible pedestrian entrance, more places for people to gather, and increase safety with lighting.
- The Friends of Center Hill Park will install new walking and biking trails, as well as remove invasive plant species.
- The Friends of Dean Rusk Park will add a formal overlook highlighting the park’s stormwater retention lake, a gazebo, ADA enhancements, new entrance, trails, benches, and several other new amenities.
- The Friends of Freedom Barkway will add lighting and other amenities, such as a dog washing station, water fountains, and shade structures.
- The Friends of Little Nancy Creek Park will address flooding issues through a variety of green infrastructure interventions, such as rain gardens, to alleviate the negative impacts of erosion.
- The Friends of Mozley Park will transform an unused acre of space into a dog park.
- The Friends of Pittman Park will install outdoor basketball courts.
- The Friends of Sidney Marcus Park will add trails, address flooding and erosion issues, and more.
- The Friends of Underwood Hills Park will install a new playground.
- The Friends of West Manor Park will add a new walking trail.
- The Friends of Woodruff Park will remove barrier walls and add a dog park.
Community Building Grants (Atlanta, unincorporated DeKalb County)
- The Friends of Briarlake Forest Park will convert a historic homestead into a pavilion and nature center.
- The Friends of Hairston Park will have a new serenity garden with walking paths and bench swings.
- The Friends of Melvin Drive Park will create walking trails near fitness equipment.
- The Friends of Little Creek Horse Farm will add an ADA-accessible overlook, visitor’s center, and signage.
- The Friends of South Atlanta Park will add new entrances and trail connections at Bisbee and Martin Streets.
Information: http://parkpride.org/we-can-help/grant-programs/.