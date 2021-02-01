X

Neighborhood parks to see over $1.3 million in improvements

Park Pride has awarded over $1 million to fund park improvements across the city of Atlanta, unicorporated DeKalb County as well as the cities of Brookhaven and Tucker through matching grant programs.
Park Pride has awarded over $1 million to fund park improvements across the city of Atlanta, unicorporated DeKalb County as well as the cities of Brookhaven and Tucker through matching grant programs.

DeKalb County | 18 minutes ago
By Juanita Love for the AJC

Nineteen communities across the city of Atlanta and unincorporated DeKalb County look forward to $1,370,000 in capital improvements coming to neighborhood parks thanks to Park Pride, the local nonprofit that engages communities to activate the power of parks, according to a press release.

To date, the nonprofit has awarded over $10 million to park projects through their grant programs, helping to fund improvements that include new playgrounds, bridges and piers, ADA-accessibility upgrades, kiosks and signage, trails, exercise equipment, community gardens, green infrastructure (rain gardens and bioswales), art installations, and much more.

Legacy Grants (Atlanta)

  • The Friends of A.D. Williams Park will replace old and outdated playground equipment.
  • The Friends of Anderson Park will beautify the entrance to the swimming pool with a mural by a local artist depicting community heroes.
  • The Friends of Atlanta Waterworks Park will complete the first phase of installation of an innovative playscape representative of the journey of water treatment.
  • The Friends of Cascade Springs Nature Preserve will create a more welcoming greenspace with an ADA-accessible pedestrian entrance, more places for people to gather, and increase safety with lighting.
  • The Friends of Center Hill Park will install new walking and biking trails, as well as remove invasive plant species.
  • The Friends of Dean Rusk Park will add a formal overlook highlighting the park’s stormwater retention lake, a gazebo, ADA enhancements, new entrance, trails, benches, and several other new amenities.
  • The Friends of Freedom Barkway will add lighting and other amenities, such as a dog washing station, water fountains, and shade structures.
  • The Friends of Little Nancy Creek Park will address flooding issues through a variety of green infrastructure interventions, such as rain gardens, to alleviate the negative impacts of erosion.
  • The Friends of Mozley Park will transform an unused acre of space into a dog park.
  • The Friends of Pittman Park will install outdoor basketball courts.
  • The Friends of Sidney Marcus Park will add trails, address flooding and erosion issues, and more.
  • The Friends of Underwood Hills Park will install a new playground.
  • The Friends of West Manor Park will add a new walking trail.
  • The Friends of Woodruff Park will remove barrier walls and add a dog park.

Community Building Grants (Atlanta, unincorporated DeKalb County)

  • The Friends of Briarlake Forest Park will convert a historic homestead into a pavilion and nature center.
  • The Friends of Hairston Park will have a new serenity garden with walking paths and bench swings.
  • The Friends of Melvin Drive Park will create walking trails near fitness equipment.
  • The Friends of Little Creek Horse Farm will add an ADA-accessible overlook, visitor’s center, and signage.
  • The Friends of South Atlanta Park will add new entrances and trail connections at Bisbee and Martin Streets.

Information: http://parkpride.org/we-can-help/grant-programs/.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.