Over 80 arrested in large Gwinnett street racing incident
National Day of Prayer events scheduled for May 5

The National Day of Prayer on May 5 will include events throughout metro Atlanta and Georgia, including Lithonia in DeKalb County. (Courtesy of Ron DiCianni for the National Day of Prayer)

DeKalb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
28 minutes ago

Many events are planned in Georgia for the National Day of Prayer on May 5, including DeKalb County.

In Lithonia in an online format, a National Day of Prayer Call will take place from 7 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. May 5 by calling 319-527-2389.

The local event is hosted by Touch and Agree Prayer Ministry (TAG).

Other metro Atlanta events are planned in Acworth, Atlanta, Gwinnett, Marietta, Powder Springs and Roswell.

This year’s national theme is “Exalt the Lord, who has established us” based on Colossians 2:6-7.

To find more Georgia events, visit bit.ly/3k7plHX.

Carolyn Cunningham
