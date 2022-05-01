National Day of Prayer events scheduled for May 5

Many events are planned in Georgia for the National Day of Prayer on May 5, including DeKalb County.
In Lithonia in an online format, a National Day of Prayer Call will take place from 7 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. May 5 by calling 319-527-2389.
The local event is hosted by Touch and Agree Prayer Ministry (TAG).
Other metro Atlanta events are planned in Acworth, Atlanta, Gwinnett, Marietta, Powder Springs and Roswell.
This year’s national theme is “Exalt the Lord, who has established us” based on Colossians 2:6-7.
To find more Georgia events, visit bit.ly/3k7plHX.
