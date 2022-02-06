MARTA track replacement will be Feb. 18-23

In DeKalb and Fulton, MARTA’s Red Line rail service will be suspended temporarily south of the Dunwoody Station to the Buckhead Station from 9 p.m. Feb. 18 through the end of service on Feb. 23.
The Medical Center and Buckhead Stations will be closed from Feb. 18-23.
The service change is needed while MARTA replaces tracks in the middle of GA-400.
Service changes will continue following this project; see itsmarta.com/special-rail-schedules.aspx.
Bus shuttles will provide connecting service among Dunwoody, Medical Center, Buckhead and Lenox Stations.
However, bus shuttles will not serve the Lindbergh Center Station. Instead, riders should transfer between the Red and Gold Lines at Lenox Station.
Express bus shuttle will be nonstop between Dunwoody and Lenox Stations.
MARTA also will offer its MARTAConnect service, which provides discounts for Uber and Lyft rides.
Information and video: itsmarta.com/trackreplacement.aspx
