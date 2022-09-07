ajc logo
MARTA open house is Sept. 8 at Kensington Station

Comments are requested from 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 8 at the new MARTA Market at Kensington Station about the Kensington Station master planning process.

Comments are requested from 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 8 at the new MARTA Market at Kensington Station about the Kensington Station master planning process. (Courtesy of MARTA)

DeKalb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
1 hour ago

The new MARTA Market at Kensington Station, 3350 Kensington Road, Decatur at Memorial Drive will be the site of an open house from 5-7 p.m. Sept. 8 to officially kick off the Kensington Station master planning process.

Learn more about Transit Oriented Development at MARTA, and give input on what matters to you.

With this open-house-style meeting, drop in anytime during open house hours.

For those who cannot attend but still want to give their input, visit the website to learn more and participate in interactive activities at KensingtonMARTAplan.com.

MARTA and DeKalb County are developing a Kensington Station Master Plan for the 35-acre site and rezoning the land for redevelopment based on the master plan conclusions.

The 35 acres are at the crossroads of Memorial Drive and Covington Highway and about one mile from the Stone Mountain Trail.

Relevant past plans date back to 2001 - each calling for development around the station as a regional center.

To learn about the process, visit bit.ly/3bgr0cO.

