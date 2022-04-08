Man sentenced to 18 years in DeKalb crash that killed 12-year-old girl

Witnesses were able to get a good look at Rodriguez and note the unique tattoos on his face and chest, which led to his identification from security footage of a bar fight that happened a few days after the wreck, Boston said. Investigators also linked the registration of the Range Rover to Rodriguez.

After the crash, Kenney was taken to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Scottish Rite, where she died.

“That was our only child,” Jackson told the AJC at the time. “And I swear I feel like my dreams turned into a nightmare.”

Rodriguez was sentenced to 15 years for the vehicular homicide charge and one year, to be served consecutive to the 15 years, for the other three charges, the DA’s Office said.