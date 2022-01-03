Man found dead inside his bedroom after DeKalb house fire

A man is dead after a fire Sunday at a home in DeKalb County, officials said.
When firefighters arrived at the brick home in the 1600 block of Flintwood Drive, the victim’s brother had made it out of the residence and was standing in the front yard, DeKalb fire spokesman Capt. Jaeson Daniels said. The brother told crews that the man was still inside the home, prompting authorities to search the home before putting out any of the fire, Daniels added.
Unable to find the victim, crews began putting out the flames. The blaze began in the victim’s bedroom, but large flames were coming out from the back of the home and the front door, Daniels said.
Once the fire was extinguished, the victim was found dead inside his bedroom, according to Daniels. His name was not released.
“From what we heard from the brother, (the victim) was known to smoke in bed. I’m not saying that was the cause of the fire, but that was something he was known to do,” Daniels said when asked about what caused the fire.
Though Daniels said the home did not look particularly damaged from the exterior, he said the interior was significantly damaged and is considered a total loss. The fire remains under investigation.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author