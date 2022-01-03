Man found dead inside his bedroom after DeKalb house fire

When firefighters arrived at the brick home in the 1600 block of Flintwood Drive, the victim’s brother had made it out of the residence and was standing in the front yard, DeKalb fire spokesman Capt. Jaeson Daniels said. The brother told crews that the man was still inside the home, prompting authorities to search the home before putting out any of the fire, Daniels added.

Unable to find the victim, crews began putting out the flames. The blaze began in the victim’s bedroom, but large flames were coming out from the back of the home and the front door, Daniels said.