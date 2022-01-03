Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Man found dead inside his bedroom after DeKalb house fire

A man was found dead inside a home in DeKalb County after a fire.
caption arrowCaption
A man was found dead inside a home in DeKalb County after a fire.

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

DeKalb County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
40 minutes ago

A man is dead after a fire Sunday at a home in DeKalb County, officials said.

When firefighters arrived at the brick home in the 1600 block of Flintwood Drive, the victim’s brother had made it out of the residence and was standing in the front yard, DeKalb fire spokesman Capt. Jaeson Daniels said. The brother told crews that the man was still inside the home, prompting authorities to search the home before putting out any of the fire, Daniels added.

Unable to find the victim, crews began putting out the flames. The blaze began in the victim’s bedroom, but large flames were coming out from the back of the home and the front door, Daniels said.

Once the fire was extinguished, the victim was found dead inside his bedroom, according to Daniels. His name was not released.

“From what we heard from the brother, (the victim) was known to smoke in bed. I’m not saying that was the cause of the fire, but that was something he was known to do,” Daniels said when asked about what caused the fire.

Though Daniels said the home did not look particularly damaged from the exterior, he said the interior was significantly damaged and is considered a total loss. The fire remains under investigation.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Caroline Silva on twitter

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Child killed, mother rescued after tree falls on DeKalb home
6h ago
Dunwoody closes municipal court this week due to spike in COVID-19 cases
8h ago
Metro Atlanta county closes COVID-19 testing sites due to strong winds
9h ago
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top