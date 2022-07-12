Leader of DeKalb’s purchasing department set to retire

“Your contribution to DeKalb County government will be long-standing,” Williams wrote.

Explore DeKalb cutting ties with company founded by admitted federal fraudster

Explore DeKalb for years contracted with company founded by woman guilty of federal PPP fraud

The county has since notified CamKen that the remainder of its current $2.6 million contract to assess manholes and sewer pipes throughout DeKalb will be terminated. A formal vote on that termination could be held by the county’s Board of Commissioners on Tuesday.

CamKen has also long been listed on county documents as part of a “joint venture” on a much larger sewer and water contract that dates back to 2017. But the county has recently said the other party on that contract, The Renee Group, provided documentation that it bought CamKen Consulting out of the venture years ago.

A new change order on the Renee Group contract is also scheduled to be considered by the county commission on Tuesday.

While documents charging CamKen founder Chandra Norton with wire fraud conspiracy do not list any other suspects in the case, they do allege that Norton conspired with an unnamed “Individual 1″ to seek fraudulent payments from the federal Paycheck Protection Program.

A separate civil lawsuit filed by an insurance company accuses The Renee Group founder Shelitha Robertson, and others, of working with Norton to shuffle money among several LLCs to avoid paying off bond debt.

Horner, meanwhile, has been with DeKalb County since 2004, working her way up after starting as a contract administrator. She took over as chief procurement officer under less than ideal circumstances.

Her predecessor, Talisa Clark, resigned in 2019 after being featured prominently in a whistleblower lawsuit filed by a former employee. That suit alleged that supervisors ignored Teresa Slayton’s attempts to highlight conflicts of interest and potential bid-rigging in the purchasing department — and ultimately fired her for doing so.

The county settled Slayton’s suit late last year, agreeing to pay her and her attorneys a total of $420,000.

Clark’s departure also came several months after the release of an audit that deemed DeKalb’s purchasing department to be “at high risk for waste, fraud, corruption, and abuse.”

Yet another audit released in early 2020 raised significant questions about the county’s Local Small Business Enterprise (LSBE) program, an operation within the purchasing department that’s aimed at increasing the participation of minority- and woman-led businesses in county contracts. The leader of that program, Felton Williams, was reassigned at the time to the facilities department, a move officials described as “part of an ongoing process to improve the effectiveness of DeKalb County government.”

Water and sewer contracts, like the one involving CamKen, have been a particularly frequent source of controversy in DeKalb as well.

A 2018 lawsuit by former Department of Watershed Management leader Scott Towler alleged, among other things, that multi-million dollar contracts were approved without going through the bidding process. That lawsuit was later settled for $40,000.

Former DeKalb Commissioner Sharon Barnes Sutton, meanwhile, is scheduled to stand trial next month on federal extortion and bribery charges. She’s accused of taking a total of $1,000 in bribes from a county subcontractor working on a project that documents suggest was the still-ongoing renovation of the Snapfinger Creek Advanced Wastewater Treatment Plant.

Horner’s retirement is scheduled to be effective Aug. 31. The county said it would be conducting a search for her replacement.