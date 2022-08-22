Lawsuit: DeKalb sheriff does little to protect female jail workers

The sheriff said at the time that her office had lost more than 100 employees in 2021 alone, creating unsafe conditions for everyone involved.

“We are at risk here,” Maddox said while asking for a budget increase. “This agency is at risk.”

According to 2020 U.S. Census data, about 27% of correctional officers, jailers and bailiffs nationwide are women. Harassment is not new or unique to DeKalb County, nor are claims that supervisors have failed to address such issues.

In 2017, the Federal Bureau of Prisons settled a class action lawsuit brought by female employees of a Florida correctional complex for about $20 million. A similar lawsuit was filed last year against the sheriff of Cook County, Illinois.

The DeKalb County lawsuit asks for unspecified damages to be awarded to the plaintiffs, and that a judge order the sheriff’s office to “take reasonable measures” to protect female employees. The current and former jail workers say that, to this point, their frequent complaints have gone unaddressed.

One longtime employee said she resigned last fall because an inmate who attempted to grab her genitals was never punished. She also reported hearing inmates “discussing how they were going to rape female officers.”

“Despite receiving numerous notifications of the sexually hostile work environment by Plaintiffs, no corrective actions were taken by the command staff,” the suit says. “Maddox and DKSO were aware and acquiesced to the hostile work environment.”

Maddox was the department’s chief deputy when Sheriff Jeffrey Mann stepped down in Nov. 2019 amid a battle over his law enforcement certification. Maddox took over as sheriff on an interim basis, becoming the first woman to fill the role in DeKalb County.

She later won a 2020 election that gave her a full four-year term.

One former employee in the new lawsuit said she worked for three different sheriffs — and that “the sexually hostile work environment was the worst under the current sheriff.”