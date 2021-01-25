Law firm closes on historic Decatur church properties

“I think that eventually we’ll go back to working in offices,” Williams said. “I think you’ll see employers with more flexibility, allowing their staff to work a few days at home, a few days in the office. But I also think that after nearly a year of working at home, a lot of folks will be ready to return more or less full time to their offices.”

Although Williams Teusink now owns the 7200 square-foot chapel, First United Methodist will retain use on a parti-time bases for, among others, Sunday mornings, religious holidays, weddings and funeral services. Its secular uses will include law firm receptions and parties along with educational forums and other community gatherings.

Made of granite quarried in Stone Mountain, the chapel was completed in 1899 on the site of the original wooden church erected in 1823-26. It remained First Methodist’s primary chapel until January, 1967, when the present sanctuary opened.

Meantime Decatur First, the city’s oldest preschool dating to the mid-1950s, has merged with the church’s Children’s Morning Out program while moving to the main campus, the East Ponce De Leon Avenue side of the property.

The preschool’s old playground eventually gets turned into an 18-space parking lot, though it still has to go through permitting.