‘Kodachrome’ play continues in Tucker

Credit: Main Street Theatre

Credit: Main Street Theatre

DeKalb County
By Carolyn Cunningham – For the AJC
20 minutes ago

Main Street Theatre’s “Kodachrome” will conclude its performances at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 3 and 4.

Shows may be seen at the Tucker Recreation Center, 4898 Lavista Road, Tucker.

Written by Adam Szymkowicz, the play is directed by Carrie Harris.

“Kodachrome” is a play about love, nostalgia, the seasons and how to learn to say goodbye.

Ticket prices are $15 for adults, $12 for seniors (55+ with ID) and students (with ID) and $10 for children 12 and younger.

Buy tickets at tinyurl.com/ms35x7xx.

Online ticket sales for each performance end four hours before the show starts.

The box office opens 45 minutes before the play, and doors open 30 minutes before the show.

Getting to see the play for free, volunteers are still needed by signing up at tinyurl.com/3h8umhz8.

See more information at TuckerTheatre.com or youtu.be/zBeL-4-NGtI.

Carolyn Cunningham
