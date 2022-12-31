Kensington Road closure begins Jan. 5

On Jan. 5, Kensington Road will be closed between Camp Road and Memorial Drive for at least four weeks as crews work to replace a network of sewer pipes.
The work, which is part of the rehabilitation of DeKalb County’s sewer infrastructure, will require a full road closure as pipes are replaced.
The DeKalb County Public Library and the Medical Examiner’s Office will be accessible through detours.
Precautionary and detour signs will be in place to help drivers move safely around the road closure.
Construction crews will attempt to minimize the longevity of impact to businesses and motorists.
For more information, visit the DWM website at DeKalbWatershed.com, call the DWM Project Information Line at 1-800-986-1108 or email projectinfo@dekalbcountyga.gov.
About the Author