ajc logo
X

Kensington Road closure begins Jan. 5

DeKalb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
1 hour ago

On Jan. 5, Kensington Road will be closed between Camp Road and Memorial Drive for at least four weeks as crews work to replace a network of sewer pipes.

The work, which is part of the rehabilitation of DeKalb County’s sewer infrastructure, will require a full road closure as pipes are replaced.

The DeKalb County Public Library and the Medical Examiner’s Office will be accessible through detours.

Precautionary and detour signs will be in place to help drivers move safely around the road closure.

Construction crews will attempt to minimize the longevity of impact to businesses and motorists.

For more information, visit the DWM website at DeKalbWatershed.com, call the DWM Project Information Line at 1-800-986-1108 or email projectinfo@dekalbcountyga.gov.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

School funding formula back on the minds of Georgia lawmakers2h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

There’s a reason for the Big Ten’s inferiority complex

Credit: J. Scott Applewhite

Ginni Thomas says she regrets post-election texts to Meadows
16h ago

Credit: Hakim Wright Sr.

Nate McMillan: ‘I’m here to coach this team,’ after report on resignation thoughts
15h ago

Credit: Hakim Wright Sr.

Nate McMillan: ‘I’m here to coach this team,’ after report on resignation thoughts
15h ago

Credit: Pier Paolo Cito

Benedict XVI, first pope to resign in 600 years, dies at 95
18m ago
The Latest

Credit: Lord Aeck Sargent

Doraville seeks grant applications from businesses
22h ago
Marines on a mission to save American Legion post, and fellow vets
Groups ask court to stop ‘destruction’ near ‘cop city’ site
Featured

Credit: Andrew Medichini

Live Updates | Reactions to Pope Benedict XVI's death
7m ago
'Trailblazer': Barbara Walters mourned as broadcasting icon
6h ago
Once on verge of extinction, Peach Bowl now has national prominence
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top