Input asked for Kensington Station Master Plan

MARTA and DeKalb County are developing a Kensington Station Master Plan for the 35-acre site and rezoning the land for redevelopment based on the master plan conclusions.
This 35-acre site is at the crossroads of Memorial Drive and Covington Highway and about one mile from the Stone Mountain Trail.
Relevant past plans date back to 2001 - each calling for development around the station as a regional center.
To learn about the process, visit bit.ly/3bgr0cO.
For information, visit bit.ly/3OILYjd.
