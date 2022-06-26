ajc logo
Input asked for Kensington Station Master Plan

Comments are requested about development of the 35 acres surrounding MARTA's Kensington Station. (Courtesy of DeKalb County/MARTA)

DeKalb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
28 minutes ago

MARTA and DeKalb County are developing a Kensington Station Master Plan for the 35-acre site and rezoning the land for redevelopment based on the master plan conclusions.

This 35-acre site is at the crossroads of Memorial Drive and Covington Highway and about one mile from the Stone Mountain Trail.

Relevant past plans date back to 2001 - each calling for development around the station as a regional center.

To learn about the process, visit bit.ly/3bgr0cO.

For information, visit bit.ly/3OILYjd.

