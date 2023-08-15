Input asked about Peachtree Creek Greenway on Aug. 19

A party at Fisher Trail Park, 2230 Fisher Trail NE, Atlanta will begin at 9 a.m. Aug. 19.

Discussing the vision and future plans for the Peachtree Creek Greenway in DeKalb County will be DeKalb Commissioner Michelle Long Spears from District 2, DeKalb County Parks and Recreation officials and Toole Design Group.

They also will be listening to input from the community.

Coffee and treats will be provided by Chocolate Coffee.

Door prizes and face painting will be offered.

Volunteers are asked to sign up at tinyurl.com/34rncfbm.

Find more information at facebook.com/PeachtreeCreekGreenway.