BREAKING: Man arrested in restaurant security guard’s ‘barbaric’ killing
Historic house is topic at DeKalb History Center

Author Robert M. Craig will discuss the restoration of the Smith-Benning House in Atlanta during the free Lunch and Learn program from noon-1 p.m. April 26 at the DeKalb History Center, 101 E. Court Square, Decatur. (Courtesy of Robert M. Craig)

DeKalb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
53 minutes ago

The next Lunch and Learn event at the DeKalb History Center will concern the restoration of the Smith-Benning House.

Open free, the meeting will take place from noon-1 p.m. April 26 at 101 E. Court Square, Decatur.

Author Robert M. Craig will review the 21st century restoration of the Smith-Benning House in Atlanta.

His emphasis will concern competing preservation philosophies about the “proper” way to restore a historic home.

The presentation will be recorded and later made available to the public on the DeKalb History Center YouTube channel at bit.ly/3Kw3tS9.

For more information, go to DeKalbHistory.org or, about the Smith-Benning House, at bit.ly/3uuJCx5.

Carolyn Cunningham
