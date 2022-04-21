Historic house is topic at DeKalb History Center

The next Lunch and Learn event at the DeKalb History Center will concern the restoration of the Smith-Benning House.
Open free, the meeting will take place from noon-1 p.m. April 26 at 101 E. Court Square, Decatur.
Author Robert M. Craig will review the 21st century restoration of the Smith-Benning House in Atlanta.
His emphasis will concern competing preservation philosophies about the “proper” way to restore a historic home.
The presentation will be recorded and later made available to the public on the DeKalb History Center YouTube channel at bit.ly/3Kw3tS9.
For more information, go to DeKalbHistory.org or, about the Smith-Benning House, at bit.ly/3uuJCx5.
