Health Fair interpreters needed

Interpreters are being hired at $20 per hour for the EndoCares Clarkston Community Health Fair in June.
The fair will be held on June 11 at the Clarkston Community Center, 3701 College Ave., Clarkston.
Interpreters will be hired by the Endocrine Society.
They will communicate with participants who need support in their native language to understand basic medical screenings/exams and medical counseling/educational sessions.
Among the languages will be Amharic, Arabic, Burmese, Dari, Karen, Pashto, Somali, Spanish and Swahili (East/West dialect).
Lunch will be provided to the interpreters.
Apply at bit.ly/SignUpClarkston.
For more information, email Paulina Litter at EndoCares@endocrine.org or visit endo2022.endocrine.org/registration.
About the Author