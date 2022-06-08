Grants help with Tucker landscaping

The Tucker-Northlake Community Improvement District (CID) has received three grants to improve the landscaping at the intersection of I-285 and Lawrenceville Highway.
A Roadside Enhancement and Beautification Council (REBC) grant of $50,000 from the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) for landscaping improvements has been given to the Tucker-Northlake CID.
The REBC Grant Program provides funding for roadside enhancement and beautification projects along Georgia’s roadsides.
REBC funding for grants comes from contributory value fees paid by outdoor advertising companies to GDOT for vegetation removal at outdoor advertising signs.
In addition to the $50,000 state grant, the city of Tucker contributed $18,000 from the city tree bank and the Tucker-Northlake CID contributed $3,000.
The landscape design was completed by Winter Design.
Replacing the remainder of the landscaping at the intersection will align with GDOT’s plans for the I-285 eastside express lanes.
For more information, visit dot.ga.gov/IS/Funding/REBC#tab-5 or TuckerNorthlakeCID.com.
