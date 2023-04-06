Goodwill offers Priority Pick-up donation service

Goodwill of North Georgia, based in Decatur, has another way to donate items.
Priority Pick-up:
- is available as soon as two business days (Monday through Saturday) subject to time-slot availability.
- can pick up from multiple floors.
- can disassemble furniture.
- accepts gently used items of any condition.
- is fee based.
Cost estimates are based on all items being donatable items as determined by Goodwill.
Additional fees may be determined on-site for anything not included in the estimate and the local cost associated with recycling of or disposal of items not accepted by Goodwill.
Due to fuel prices, a 3% fee may be added to the final cost estimate.
For more information, visit donor.resupply.cloud/start/charity/397 or goodwillng.org.
Through donations, last year Goodwill put more than 16,000 job seekers to work.
That was done due to greater than 2.9 million donors stocking Goodwill stores and 7.4 million shoppers purchasing goods in Goodwill stores.
Those purchases funded 14 Career Centers, CareerConnector.org and job training programs.
Shop online at ShopGoodwill.com, Goodwill’s eBay store, Goodwill’s Amazon store or at one of nearly 70 Goodwill stores/donation centers.
