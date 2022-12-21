ajc logo
Global Village Project announces advancements

DeKalb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
42 minutes ago

Global Village Project, a school for refugee girls in Decatur, has made recent advancements during this school year, according to Elizabeth Elango, the school’s CEO and Head of School.

Among them are:

  • graduation of seven students to go to high school.
  • a summer camp.
  • welcomed 43 new students, taking them on excursions and field trips such as to Stone Mountain Park, Tybee Island and the North Georgia mountains.
  • offered weekly instrument classes.
  • added a new classroom.
  • welcomed a new math teacher.

Elango said GVP alumni have graduated from colleges all across the nation.

Founded in 2009, GVP “has developed a holistic, innovative model to make education accessible, equitable and empowering for refugee girls who have recently arrived in the U.S.,” according to the GVP website.

Learn more at GlobalVillageProject.org, bit.ly/GVP2022YearEnd or apogee123.org.

