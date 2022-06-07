BreakingNews
Free produce available until July 15

Until July 15, DeKalb residents can visit one of eight sites to receive free pre-bagged vegetables and fruits. (Courtesy of DeKalb County UGA Extension Office)

DeKalb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
20 minutes ago

The DeKalb Mobile Farmers Market will have eight locations open until July 15 to provide nutritional education and free pre-bagged fruits and vegetables to DeKalb County residents.

Sponsored by the DeKalb County UGA Extension Office, Fresh on DeK will be at the following locations on these days:

  • 9-11 a.m. Tuesdays at Redan Recreation Center, 1839 Phillips Road, Lithonia.
  • Noon-2 p.m. Tuesdays at Ousley United Methodist Church, 3261 Panola Road, Lithonia.
  • 5-7 p.m. Tuesdays at Redan Elementary School, 1914 S. Stone Mountain-Lithonia Road, Lithonia.
  • 9-11 a.m. Wednesdays at Scott Candler Library, 1917 Candler Road, Decatur.
  • Noon-2 p.m. Wednesdays at Recovery Consultants of Atlanta, 3423 Covington Drive, Decatur.
  • 5-7 p.m. Wednesdays at Pleasantdale Park, 3686 Pleasantdale Road, Atlanta.
  • 9-11 a.m. Fridays at Clarkston Community Center, 3701 College Ave., Clarkston.
  • Noon-2 p.m. Fridays at Beulah Missionary Baptist Church, 2340 Clifton Springs Road, Decatur.

For more information, call 404-298-4080 or visit freshondek.com.

Carolyn Cunningham
