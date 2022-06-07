Free produce available until July 15

Sponsored by the DeKalb County UGA Extension Office, Fresh on DeK will be at the following locations on these days:

9-11 a.m. Tuesdays at Redan Recreation Center, 1839 Phillips Road, Lithonia.

Noon-2 p.m. Tuesdays at Ousley United Methodist Church, 3261 Panola Road, Lithonia.

5-7 p.m. Tuesdays at Redan Elementary School, 1914 S. Stone Mountain-Lithonia Road, Lithonia.

9-11 a.m. Wednesdays at Scott Candler Library, 1917 Candler Road, Decatur.

Noon-2 p.m. Wednesdays at Recovery Consultants of Atlanta, 3423 Covington Drive, Decatur.

5-7 p.m. Wednesdays at Pleasantdale Park, 3686 Pleasantdale Road, Atlanta.

9-11 a.m. Fridays at Clarkston Community Center, 3701 College Ave., Clarkston.

Noon-2 p.m. Fridays at Beulah Missionary Baptist Church, 2340 Clifton Springs Road, Decatur.