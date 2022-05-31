ajc logo
Free food in DeKalb

Donations are welcome to the Clarkston Cares Food Pantry for free distribution on June 4, July 9 and Aug. 6. (Courtesy of Clarkston Community Center)

DeKalb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
27 minutes ago

Free produce delivery and free food distribution are being provided through two DeKalb locations.

The free produce delivery is provided through the Project G.R.A.P.E. program of Easton Banks Learning & Life Center (EBLLC), a nonprofit in Stone Mountain that serves Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC) communities in Atlanta and surrounding communities.

Produce in these deliveries are grown organically by youths who volunteer in the EBLLC program.

To sign up, visit bit.ly/3lrYGpR.

This summer’s Clarkston Cares Food Pantry Distribution hours and dates are 9:30-11:30 a.m. June 4, July 9 and Aug. 6 at the Clarkston Community Center, 3701 College Ave., Clarkston.

In-person donations of nonperishable food and baby care items and personal protection equipment in good condition can be dropped off between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays at the center.

A 501(c)(3) nonprofit, the Clarkston Community Center (CCC) has as its mission “to connect Atlanta’s communities and cultures through education, recreation and the arts,” according to a CCC statement.

To donate online, visit the CCC Food Pantry Wish List at amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/84JEHY7JE9QD.

For more information, visit ClarkstonCommunityCenter.org/news.

Carolyn Cunningham
