First Latino Festival to be at Stone Mountain Park May 6-21

Credit: Stone Mountain Park

Credit: Stone Mountain Park

By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
10 minutes ago

Stone Mountain Park is hosting its first Latino family festival and light show on Saturdays and Sundays, May 6-21.

Hours are 4-10 p.m. Saturdays and 3:30-9:30 p.m. Sundays at 1000 Robert E. Lee Blvd., Stone Mountain.

Admission is $19.95 + tax for ages 3 and older for the festival and light show, $24.95 + tax when adding the attractions pass for all ages and another $5 for the SkyHike.

The event features a family-friendly drone and light show on the largest screen in the world, storytellers, a parade, food trucks, festive photo ops/decor and a fireworks finale.

Live international talent will include Aztec dancers, Colombian ballet, Mexican ballet, Flamenco dancers, Mariachi, Pleneros, Mexican band, Charro, stilt walkers and Panamanian marching band.

Get more information and tickets at StoneMountainPark.com/activity/events/latino-family-festival.

