BreakingNews
BREAKING: Heavy police presence at Henry County shipping warehouse
ajc logo
X

Family of woman killed in fiery DeKalb plane crash settles with pilot’s estate

Emergency response teams at the scene of the crash where pilot Jonathan Rosen and his three passengers were killed. (Alyssa Pointer/ Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com)

Credit: Alyssa Pointer

Combined ShapeCaption
Emergency response teams at the scene of the crash where pilot Jonathan Rosen and his three passengers were killed. (Alyssa Pointer/ Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com)

Credit: Alyssa Pointer

DeKalb County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
57 minutes ago

Nearly a year after a small plane crashed in a fireball at DeKalb-Peachtree Airport, killing the pilot and his three passengers, the family of one of the victims has reached a legal settlement with the pilot’s estate.

According to her obituary, Lauren Harrington, 42, had worked as an assistant to the pilot, 47-year-old Jonathan Rosen, for 20 years before both died in the plane crash Oct. 8, 2021. Two children also died in the crash: Rosen’s 14-year-old daughter Allie and 13-year-old Julia Smith.

Harrington’s parents retained Beasley Allen Law Firm to file a lawsuit against Rosen’s estate, the firm said in a statement Thursday. The firm said it “achieved a substantial settlement” out of court but did not disclose the amount.

Explore4 dead after small plane crashes at DeKalb airport

The lawsuit alleged that Rosen made critical miscalculations after his plane, a 1978 Cessna 210, was overhauled with a new engine and auxiliary fuel tank.

Rosen was a successful entrepreneur who started his own financial services company, Entaire Global Companies, Inc., which was acquired by Synovus Bank in 2016, according to the Jonathan D. Rosen Family Foundation’s website. Rosen also continued to work as an executive at Synovus after the bank acquired his company.

Harrington, described in her obituary as Rosen’s “loyal friend and assistant” who helped him grow his business, was believed to have joined him on a personal family trip bound for Houston, Texas, on the day she died, according to Daniel Boggs, the air safety investigator for the National Transportation Safety Board that led the probe of the crash.

The Cessna was fully fueled and loaded down before embarking for Houston, Harrington’s family alleged in the suit. It had recently been outfitted with a new Rolls Royce turbine engine, which was more powerful than the original engine but also used more fuel. An auxiliary fuel tank was also installed to accommodate the new engine.

The lawsuit claimed Rosen had less than two hours of flight experience in the newly modified plane, and that he had completed only one day of a five-day training course with the plane. The suit also claimed Rosen overloaded the Cessna because his calculations of its weight and center of gravity were incorrect.

ExploreNTSB: Plane in deadly DeKalb crash had new engine

“Lauren Harrington and the two children that embarked on that flight with Mr. Rosen trusted him to ensure the safety of the aircraft and pilot the aircraft safely to their destination,” Beasley Allen attorney Mike Andrews said. “They placed their lives in his hands, and unfortunately, he failed to keep them safe.”

When the Cessna took off, it climbed for a moment before rolling to its left and crashing into the ground. It bounced once before coming to rest and becoming engulfed in flames. The crash prompted a large-scale emergency response and horrified diners eating lunch at a restaurant near the runway.

“While we cannot ever give the family what they truly want — their daughter — we are hopeful that resolving this case helps by providing our clients answers to the questions they have struggled with regarding the crash,” Andrews said.

Harrington was an animal lover who is survived by her parents, two siblings and several other extended family members.

Rosen is survived by his wife, another daughter and a large extended family, his obituary said.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

Editors' Picks
The Atlanta United email of the decade3h ago
‘It’s fun’: Before games, Braves players share a love of crossword puzzles
7h ago
UPDATE: Georgia children diagnosed with monkeypox, according to health officials
Davi Crimmins says she refused severance so she could speak openly about Bert Show firing
5h ago
Davi Crimmins says she refused severance so she could speak openly about Bert Show firing
5h ago
Georgia football seeks more and more NIL support from fans
2h ago
The Latest
Gwinnett officially secures Lake Lanier water rights
57m ago
DeKalb hosting another big food giveaway this weekend
4h ago
State seeks comments on DeKalb stream variance
Featured
July 6, 2020 Atlanta:. Atlanta police and sanitation crews finished removing protesters and their belongings from outside the Wendy’s on Monday July 6, 2020 where Rayshard Brooks was shot and killed by an officer last month. The last concrete barricade was put in place around noon. Some of the protesters milled nearby while a worker from the BP gas station next door pulled boards off the windows. Monday’s cleanup followed a violent holiday weekend that started Saturday night when 8-year-old Secoriea Turner was fatally shot while sitting in a car near the restaurant. Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms denounced the violence in an emotional press conference at police headquarters in which she and Turner’s family urged people to come forward with information about the girl’s killers. About 9:30 a.m. Monday, uniformed officers and multiple workers in neon attire tossed flowers and other items from a makeshift memorial outside the Wendy’s into garbage bags. The site has served as ground zero for protests since Brooks was shot in the parking lot following an attempted DUI arrest in the drive-thru line June 12. The restaurant was destroyed during a large protest the next day. Three people have been arrested on arson charges in connection with the incident. JOHN SPINK/JSPINK@AJC.COM

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

OPINION: Closing this case doesn’t fix bigger problem
23h ago
Biden’s student loan forgiveness: What we know (and what we don’t)
23h ago
Primary takeaways: Abortion politics, DeSantis flexes muscle
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top