Emory Clinic accepting walk-ins for COVID-19 vaccinations

To date, the Emory vaccine clinic has administered more than 160,000 COVID-19 vaccinations to Emory Healthcare patients and staff, Emory University faculty, staff and students and community members since the clinic opened in December 2020.

According to Georgia Department of Public Health Vaccine Distribution Dashboard, as of May 6, 2021, 35 percent of Georgians have received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 27 percent are fully vaccinated. There is still much more work ahead, however, to get vaccines to everyone who is eligible.